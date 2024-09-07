Ivar Shares Update on Neck Injury, Promises His Return

– The Viking Raiders’ Ivar shared a message on social media earlier today, updating fans on his neck injury and thanking them for their support. He also promised that he will eventually make his return.

Ivar wrote, “And as I work hard to return from my CURRENT neck situation I wanted to take the time and thank every single one of you out there who is cheering me and my health on! I promise I will return! Thank you all for your love and support!” You can view his comments below.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion suffered a neck injury earlier in May.