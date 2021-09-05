IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Change Hands at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Night 2

We have new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions following this morning’s night two of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam. The show saw El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeat Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori to win the titles. You can see a couple of clips from the match below.

This marks the fourth run with the titles for Desperado and the sixth for Kanemaru, while ending Phantasmo and Ishimori’s run at 74 days. You can see Ian Hamilton’s full review of the show here.