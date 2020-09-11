IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Change Hands At New Japan Road Night Ten

We have new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions after this morning’s NJPW New Japan Road event. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI to win the titles at Friday morning’s night ten of the tour to mark their second reign with the championships. You can see pics and video below from the match.

Suzuki-gun previously held the titles for 304 days starting in March of 2018. The championships were declared vacant at the end of August due to Yoh suffering an ACL tear that made Roppongi 3K unable to defend the titles. Sho and Yoh had reigned as champions since winning the belts at night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this morning’s show is here.