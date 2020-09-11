wrestling / News
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Change Hands At New Japan Road Night Ten
We have new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions after this morning’s NJPW New Japan Road event. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI to win the titles at Friday morning’s night ten of the tour to mark their second reign with the championships. You can see pics and video below from the match.
Suzuki-gun previously held the titles for 304 days starting in March of 2018. The championships were declared vacant at the end of August due to Yoh suffering an ACL tear that made Roppongi 3K unable to defend the titles. Sho and Yoh had reigned as champions since winning the belts at night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.
Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of this morning’s show is here.
／
🔹NEW JAPAN ROAD🔹9.11後楽園大会を公開‼
＼
シリーズ最終戦のメインイベントは、第62代IWGP Jr.タッグ王座決定戦🏆🏆
ベルトを手にするのは果たしてどちらだ⁉
🆚BUSHI&高橋ヒロム×金丸義信&エル・デスペラード
📲#njpwworld で公開中✨
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njroad #njpw pic.twitter.com/AKeIZCl4rN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 11, 2020
.@BUSHI_njpw & @TIMEBOMB1105 'LAT'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njroad pic.twitter.com/tFH2Gdvg3s
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 11, 2020
.@ElDesperado5 'Spear'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njroad pic.twitter.com/5FrYeZIElX
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) September 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit