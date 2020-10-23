wrestling / News
IWTV Sign Deal to Bring The Masked Wrestler to FITE TV
IWTV’s new series The Masked Wrestler is headed to FITE TV as a result of a new distribution agreement between the two companies. IWTV announced on Friday that they have signed a deal with FITE to air the series on the streaming service.
The Masked Wrestler premiered earlier this month for free on multiple platforms. You can check out the full announcement below:
IWTV and FITE have come to terms on a distribution agreement that will bring IWTV’s new original series, The Masked Wrestler, to FITE.
The agreement allows fans to purchase the series in its entirety and watch new episodes as they become available.
The series premiere of The Masked Wrestler aired for free on FITE and Episode 2 of the series will stream on FITE tonight at 10pm EDT. All future episodes of the series will premiere on FITE on Wednesday nights at 10pm EDT.
As previously reported, the series consists of seven episodes, with eight masked wrestlers competing in a single-elimination tournament whose winner will go on to receive an IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship opportunity at a date of their choosing.
The series also features a cast of panelists tasked with speculating on the identities of the wrestlers in the tournament, including current AEW star and former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion, Kris Statlander. She’s joined by former VH1 reality tv contestant (I Love New York) and current wrestler Mr. Brickster, and independent wrestler, and producer of the upcoming “Paris is Bumping” Billy Dixon.
