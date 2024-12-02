wrestling / News
IYO SKY Reflects On Trash Can Spot At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
IYO SKY did a wild spot at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames with a trash-can assisted moonsault, and she spoke about the moment after the show. The spot saw the Damage CTRL member put a trash can over herself from the top of the cage and hit a moonsault onto her opponents at the same time as Tiffany Stratton did a swanton off the top in the other ring to SKY’s teammates. SKY was asked during the post-show press event what she was thinking just before hitting the move.
“It’s completely (covered) in the trash can,” SKY said. “It’s so dark. I can’t see anything. I just jump off. That’s it. That simple. I trust the trash can.”
Rhea Ripley, SKY, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Stratton, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez in the match, which opened Saturday’s show.
