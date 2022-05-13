wrestling / News
Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack Added To GCW You Wouldn’t Understand
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Jack Evans and Ninja Mack for their event, GCW You Wouldn’t Understand. This will be Evans’ first match with GCW since his exit from AEW. It’s also his first match there since November 2018, where he wrestled at Tha G Code. At that event, he unsuccessfully challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World title.
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
JACK EVANS
vs
NINJA MACK
Plus:
SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid
Blake Christian
Joey Janela
Marko Stunt
AJ Gray
Mike Jackson
SGC
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/uOsOfk1JTT
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sat 6/18 – 8PM
Melrose Ballroom – NYC pic.twitter.com/fJPWrZWgwa
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 13, 2022
