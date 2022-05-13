wrestling / News

Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack Added To GCW You Wouldn’t Understand

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW You Would Understand Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Jack Evans and Ninja Mack for their event, GCW You Wouldn’t Understand. This will be Evans’ first match with GCW since his exit from AEW. It’s also his first match there since November 2018, where he wrestled at Tha G Code. At that event, he unsuccessfully challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World title.

