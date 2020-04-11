Jack Gallagher Says Drew McIntyre Will Only be Considered a British WWE Champion Until He Loses

– At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship, making him the first British WWE World Heavyweight champion. However, some have argued that he’s not the first British champion because he hails from Scotland. Jack Gallagher weighed in on the topic on Twitter.

Gallagher wrote, “I’ve had a few people ask, so allow me to clarify: @DMcIntyreWWE IS the first British WWE Champion, but will only be considered British whilst Champion. If he loses the title, he returns to being Scottish. We did it to Andy Murray and we’ll do it to Drew.” You can view his tweet below.