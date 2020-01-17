wrestling / News
Various News: Jack Gallagher Gets New Look, Free Match Featuring Robbie Eagles, WWE Stars Visit Civil Rights Museum
January 17, 2020
– Jack Gallagher noted on Twitter that he has a new look, which you can see in the photo below.
New Year
New Me
Enjoy x pic.twitter.com/koSeUD8pO5
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) January 17, 2020
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring NJPW’s Robbie Eagles against Cody Chhun.
– WWE has posted a photo gallery of several WWE stars visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day.
