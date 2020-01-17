wrestling / News

Various News: Jack Gallagher Gets New Look, Free Match Featuring Robbie Eagles, WWE Stars Visit Civil Rights Museum

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jack Gallagher

– Jack Gallagher noted on Twitter that he has a new look, which you can see in the photo below.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling, featuring NJPW’s Robbie Eagles against Cody Chhun.

WWE has posted a photo gallery of several WWE stars visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jack Gallagher, Robbie Eagles, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading