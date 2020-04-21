Various News: Jack Lotz Died Due to Complications of COVID-19, MLW Digitizing Underground Series

– As noted on Sunday, former WWF referee John “Jack” Lotz passed away on Saturday, April 18th at the age of 86. PWInsider notes that according to Lotz’s daughter, Elizabeth, the cause of death was complications of COVID-19. We’d like to send our condolences to the entire Lotz family.

– MLW has announced that they are in the process of digitizing the old MLW Underground TV series that ran from 2003 to 2004.

The digitizing process is underway. The underground is coming. pic.twitter.com/KaFl6PPlEn — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 20, 2020