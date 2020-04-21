wrestling / News
Various News: Jack Lotz Died Due to Complications of COVID-19, MLW Digitizing Underground Series
– As noted on Sunday, former WWF referee John “Jack” Lotz passed away on Saturday, April 18th at the age of 86. PWInsider notes that according to Lotz’s daughter, Elizabeth, the cause of death was complications of COVID-19. We’d like to send our condolences to the entire Lotz family.
– MLW has announced that they are in the process of digitizing the old MLW Underground TV series that ran from 2003 to 2004.
The digitizing process is underway. The underground is coming. pic.twitter.com/KaFl6PPlEn
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 20, 2020
The Underground is coming.
MLW’s production studio is working on transferring the MLW Underground TV series from tape to digital. The process, which started on Monday, will see the entire 2003-04 library digitized with possible restoration of the footage.
“Since Major League Wrestling relaunched in 2017 fans have been asking for MLW Underground and we’re now working on making that a reality,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer.
Premiering in April 2003, MLW Underground featured host Joey Styles and athletes such as: Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, Terry Funk, CM Punk, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Sonjay Dutt, Chris Hero, Sabu, LA Park, Vampiro, Umaga and countless others.
MLW Underground aired in various markets throughout America, including on the Sunshine Network, FoxSports Atlantic/Pacific and on broadcast stations in Philadelphia, Dallas, Ohio, Las Vegas, New England among other markets abroad such as Japan, the United Kingdom, India and South America.
More details on the project and future use of MLW Underground remain under wraps.
