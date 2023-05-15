Jack Perry Doesn’t Worry About Promos, Knows He Won’t Be MJF

Jack Perry is known more for his wrestling than his promos, and he’s very well aware of that as he noted in a new interview. Perry, who is part of the Four Pillars World Title Match at AEW Double of Nothing, spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview and discussed his promo skills. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his promo skills: “Yeah, with the promo thing, I didn’t really think about that on the indies. All I really wanted to do is wrestling. When I was a kid, I wanted to wrestle and do cool stuff. I feel like I’ve got that down. For the most part, I feel pretty competent. I could go in there with anyone in the world and throw down. The promos, I got a lot of flack in the beginning when I said I want to run away when they make me do it. People thought that was a literal thing. It’s an expression.”

On preferring to wrestle over promos: “It’s not my favorite thing to do. I’m never going to be like MJF and show up and request 30 minutes to go out there and blabber on. That being said, I don’t really care anymore. I’d like to improve a little every time as I go. It is what it is. It’s got to be done. I’m not that worried about it, and I’m feeling more comfortable all the time.”