Jack Perry Reveals New TNT Championship on AEW Collision

Jack Perry revealed a new version of the TNT Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. The new belt is spray painted black, with a little bit of red.

The new belt made its debut after Perry defeated Danny Orion. After the match, he painted Orion’s face like Darby Allin’s, then put him in a body bag with Allin’s name on it.

Allin and Perry will have a coffin match for the TNT title at AEW All In next week.