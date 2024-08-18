wrestling / News
Jack Perry Reveals New TNT Championship on AEW Collision
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
Jack Perry revealed a new version of the TNT Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. The new belt is spray painted black, with a little bit of red.
The new belt made its debut after Perry defeated Danny Orion. After the match, he painted Orion’s face like Darby Allin’s, then put him in a body bag with Allin’s name on it.
Allin and Perry will have a coffin match for the TNT title at AEW All In next week.
Jack Perry reveals his own TNT Title.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/y5hUtTVf5B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024