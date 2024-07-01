Jack Perry Wins TNT Championship In AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Ladder Match

Jack Perry is your new AEW TNT Champion, winning the title in a six-man ladder match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Perry defeated Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Phantasmo to win the ladder match at Sunday’s PPV. By doing so, he claimed the title that had been vacated by Adam Copeland following his broken leg at AEW Double or Nothing.

This marks Perry’s first run with the title and second singles title in AEW, having previously held the FTW Championship. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.