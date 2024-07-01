wrestling / News
Jack Perry Wins TNT Championship In AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Ladder Match
Jack Perry is your new AEW TNT Champion, winning the title in a six-man ladder match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Perry defeated Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Phantasmo to win the ladder match at Sunday’s PPV. By doing so, he claimed the title that had been vacated by Adam Copeland following his broken leg at AEW Double or Nothing.
This marks Perry’s first run with the title and second singles title in AEW, having previously held the FTW Championship. You can see clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
Jack Perry's association with The Elite painted target on him!
Konosuke Takeshita knows how much of a factor Dante Martin is in this match!
Konosuke Takeshita knows how much of a factor Dante Martin is in this match!
WATCH FOR FLYING CHICKENS!
The balance of El Phantasmo and Dante Martin is INSANE!
If you set up a ladder, Mark Briscoe WILL jump off of it.
THROUGH THE TABLES!
Prophecy. Fulfilled.
