– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, WWE broadcaster and interviewer Jackie Redmond spoke about The Rock interrupting her backstage interview with Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show in Las Vegas in February. According to Redmond, she had no idea that The Rock was going to interrupt the segment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jackie Redmond on interviewing Triple H at the Kickoff show: “When we had the WrestleMania kickoff in Vegas last year, the show’s happening and I was there just to do some backstage reports and interviews and stuff and the shows like half over. My boss comes up to me and is like, ‘Hey, I think at the end you’re going to interview Hunter, you’re gonna interview Paul at the end of this when this is over. I think he’s gonna come out, do a quick interview just about how everything went.’ I’m like, okay. He’s kind of like, ‘Just put a bow on the event, get his thoughts.’”

On having no idea The Rock was going to interrupt: ‘It was our first one, it was our first press kickoff event so to speak with the crowd and everything. I was like, okay, easy peasy, no big deal. I had no idea that The Rock was going to interrupt said interview, that legitimate did not know. I was literally just interviewing Hunter. Obviously things happened at the end of the press that I had to ask Hunter about, which I did. I knew I was doing all of that but I had no idea that would happen and I literally, if you watch the clip, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, Jackie sold that so good.’”

On her reaction being legitimate: “I didn’t sell shit. I didn’t sell nothing. That’s me reacting in real time to The Rock dropping F bombs on our show and me being like, ‘What is going on right now?’ That was a true and genuine in the moment reaction. I don’t know if people will believe that, but that’s the truth.”

You can view Jackie Redmond’s segment with The Rock and Triple H at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff below: