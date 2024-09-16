Various News: Jackie Redmond To Miss Tonight’s WWE RAW, Satoshi Kojima Gets A Bread Birthday Cake, Athena Sends Message To Thekla

– PWInsider reports that Jackie Redmond will miss tonight’s WWE RAW due to being on vacation.

– Satoshi Kojima celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday and was gifted a bread birthday cake. The Bread Club founder was very pleased.

He wrote: “Everyone at MLW congratulated me. I am moved by having someone do something like this for me in a foreign country. I’m happy to be alive. thank you.”

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena seems to have her eyes set on another title, sending a message to Goddesses of STARDOM Champion Thekla. Thekla holds the belts with Momo Watanabe. Athena happens to have her own tag partner in Billie Starkz, if she chooses.

She wrote: “Nice championship.”