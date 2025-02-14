wrestling / News

Jacob Fatu Recently Met The Boogeyman, Video Online

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jacob Fatu WWE Smackdown 1-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

Zilla Fatu recently posted a video to Youtube showing Jacob Fatu meeting The Boogeyman backstage at an independent event. Fatu often shakes his body like the WWE alumnus and was excited to meet him.

