Jacob Fatu Recently Met The Boogeyman, Video Online
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
Zilla Fatu recently posted a video to Youtube showing Jacob Fatu meeting The Boogeyman backstage at an independent event. Fatu often shakes his body like the WWE alumnus and was excited to meet him.
