Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger Weapons of Mass Destruction Set for MLW Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match featuring Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger for MLW Kings of Colosseum next month. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the full announcement:

Weapons of Mass Destruction match: Fatu vs. Krugger added to MLW May 13 in Philly

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

CONTRA’s civil war reaches the final battleground as the former CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu collides with “The Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match in the City of Brotherly Love.

In a match that promises a destructive conclusion to the bitter six month, the ring and ringside perimeter will be militarized with weaponry all around it and inside of it.

Krugger, the masked mercenary from South Africa, challenged Fatu to this match and the “Samoan Werewolf” didn’t hesitate to accept. With both combatants each owning a win over the other, the stage is now set for annihilation in Philly.

What weapons will be revealed when Fatu or Krugger open military crates? Who will reign supreme? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

