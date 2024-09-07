wrestling / News

Jacqueline Moore Signs WWE Legends Contract

September 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jacqueline Moore WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

Jacqueline Moore has signed a Legends deal with WWE. Moore posted to Twitter to share an article from Double Take Sports, confirming that she’s signed a Legends contract with the company. She is the first African American female to sign a Legends deal.

Moore is a former two-time WWF Women’s Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jacqueline, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading