Jacqueline Moore Signs WWE Legends Contract
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
Jacqueline Moore has signed a Legends deal with WWE. Moore posted to Twitter to share an article from Double Take Sports, confirming that she’s signed a Legends contract with the company. She is the first African American female to sign a Legends deal.
Moore is a former two-time WWF Women’s Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.
