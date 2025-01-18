Jacqueline Recalls Becoming WWE Women’s Champion

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline discussed becoming the African American women to become WWE Women’s Champion. The Hall of Famer defeated Sable to win the vacant title in September 1998.

Jacqueline said on becoming WWE Women’s Champion (via Fightful), “Yes, but not only that, I made history. I was the first African-American women champion of WWF. So yeah, that was a special moment.” She added, “I mean, it was a special moment. I was very happy. I was very delighted. It meant a lot. It was a very moment. I will never forget that.”

Sable later defeated Jacqueline to become champion at WWE Survivor Series 1998. She was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2016.