Jacqueline Says She Needs One More Match

Jacqueline’s 2018 Royal Rumble appearance marked her first match since 2013.

While she hasn’t wrestled since, she hopes to return to the ring for one more match.

“Who knows, I might step back in the ring! You never know. I need that one match. Like I said, a wrestler’s never retired,” Jackie told Alistair McGeorge of Metro. “That one match I would like is probably Charlotte Flair, that would be a good match, because I like her style, I love the way she’s wrestling. She’s tough too. I would love to get in the ring with her and wrestle. That would be a great match. She’s great on the mic, she’s got a great look, she can wrestle!”