wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne Says She’s Out With a Separated Shoulder
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
Jacy Jayne appears to be on the shelf, as she says she suffered a separated shoulder in her match at NXT Roadblock. Jayne lost to Gigi Dolin on last week’s show, and on Tuesday’s episode of NXT she said her loss was because she suffered the injury about a minute into the bout.
Jayne told McKenzie Mitchell that she’ll be thinking of Gigi until she returns, and then she’ll break Gigi’s face and heart once again. There’s no word on how long she may be out.
Get well soon @jacyjaynewwe 🙏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EeixDicwgt
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week