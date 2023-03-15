Jacy Jayne Says She’s Out With a Separated Shoulder

Jacy Jayne appears to be on the shelf, as she says she suffered a separated shoulder in her match at NXT Roadblock. Jayne lost to Gigi Dolin on last week’s show, and on Tuesday’s episode of NXT she said her loss was because she suffered the injury about a minute into the bout.

Jayne told McKenzie Mitchell that she’ll be thinking of Gigi until she returns, and then she’ll break Gigi’s face and heart once again. There’s no word on how long she may be out.