NXT’s Jacy Jayne will battle Rosemary among the matches on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced the following on Tuesday for this week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA

* The Nemeths head to the Hardy Compound

* We’ll hear from Mike Santana