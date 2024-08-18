Jade Cargill Says CM Punk Is a ‘Straight Shooter’ With Her

Jade Cargill says she appreciates CM Punk’s willingness to call it like it is when it comes to her matches. Cargill recently spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about working with Punk, and she noted that they’ve always had a connection.

“He’s a straightforth guy,” Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc). “Like, I don’t know, he’s just infectious, like, his energy is infectious. He wants everybody to do great. He’s a straight shooter, if he sees something he doesn’t like, he’s the type of person to come over and tell me, ‘Jade, that was crap, or whatever, he’ll say in his form of words.”

She continued, “But, I mean, we just have that connection that’s there. We’ve always had that connection that’s just there, he’s just a friend, like, we just can talk about anything and everything and he’s just so nice and open and just wants to do nothing but help the next generation.”

Punk and Cargill were colleagues in AEW and now again in WWE, having both left AEW last year under different circumstances.