Jade Cargill Welcomes Anyone To Come Apply For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Shot

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill recently sat down for an interview with HOT 97 (per Fightful), where she talked about a variety of subjects.

In the interview, Cargill was questioned about whether she and Bianca Belair were aware of who their opponents would be.

“It doesn’t matter. We welcome it all. I told you, whoever wants to come get it, we got it. We giving out work, come apply. Listen, to be on-stage with both of us, it’s a privilege. We’re out here giving open challenges, whoever want to come get it, but you got to be qualified. We’re not just anybody. We’re giving you primetime TV. You gotta be somebody.”