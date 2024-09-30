wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Welcomes Anyone To Come Apply For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Shot
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill recently sat down for an interview with HOT 97 (per Fightful), where she talked about a variety of subjects.
In the interview, Cargill was questioned about whether she and Bianca Belair were aware of who their opponents would be.
“It doesn’t matter. We welcome it all. I told you, whoever wants to come get it, we got it. We giving out work, come apply. Listen, to be on-stage with both of us, it’s a privilege. We’re out here giving open challenges, whoever want to come get it, but you got to be qualified. We’re not just anybody. We’re giving you primetime TV. You gotta be somebody.”
