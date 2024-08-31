Jaida Parker On Dialogue With Off-Camera Person On WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia Coming To Brand

Jaida Parker had an intriguing conversation with someone off-camera on this week’s WWE NXT, and she briefly touched on it in a new interview. As reported, Parker slapped Roxanne Perez during a segment on this week’s show and then turned to address someone off-camera, saying she’d do the same to them. The person was not revealed.

Parker was asked about the segment in an interview with Steven Muelhausen for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown and you can see some highlights below:

On the segment: “Oh, it was a pleasant little conversation. Roxanne knows who I was talking to, and like I told her, ‘She can get some too’. But I got to keep that one… Just know she’s not from Florida.”

On the impending arrivals of Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia to NXT: “It’s lethal. It is lethal because everywhere you turn, you haven’t hit it. You have someone like Izzi Dame. You have Roxanne, the champ and one of the best that we’ve had of all time because when I came in, she was still little Roxanne. No, she’s a monster herself. You got Izzi. You have Karmen. You have Lola (Vice). This division is so stacked. I’m not saying the main roster isn’t stacked either with Raw or SmackDown, but the people that we have coming in, with the people we have now, are undeniable. It’s untouchable. We’re just going to get each other better.”