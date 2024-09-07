Jaida Parker Names Her Dream WWE Opponents

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT SUperstar Jaida Parker discussed her dream matchups in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jaida Parker on her dream matchups: “My [dream opponent] right now — I actually had my one with Michin. I love her, but things happen. It would have to be between Jade Cargill, because she is a work of art to me, she’s a hell of an athlete, and Bianca. Bianca is because she’s been around for so long, and I see people on Twitter all the time talking about [how] I resemble what she was in NXT, and I love that because I’m like, look where she’s at now.”

On wanting to face Bianca Belair: “So if you say that about me, and she’s there now, ‘oh.’ I would love to face her because I can only get better from her. So those are my two.”

Jaida Parker lost her bid to win the NXT Women’s Championship earlier this month. She was defeated by reigning champion Roxanne Perez at NXT No Mercy last Sunday. She quickly rebounded with a win over Jazmyn Nyx on Tuesday on NXT TV. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are the current reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.