– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson spoke about the best advice she’s received while in NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think the biggest piece of advice that I have received is just to find that sweet balance because as wonderful and great as being on the main roster is, it’s go time. You want to mentally, physically, even spiritually be balanced with everything because there’s no stop. We [work] 365 [days a year], baby. We ain’t stopping. There’s no break, so just staying balanced and just keeping your head on straight is probably the biggest piece of advice. I feel like that falls into a lot of other categories in life. I think that one’s what stuck with me the most.”