Jakara Jackson Wants to Main Event on a Bigger Stage in 2025

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson revealed her goal for 2025, wanting to main event on a bigger stage.

She said on the topic (via Fightful), “2025 Miss Jackson’s trying to main event again, okay? We trying to main event in a bigger stage. The main roster is even a goal.” She continued, “So, let’s just make that a goal. The call-up, that’s a goal, and again, main eventing on a bigger stage is a goal for 2025.”

Jakara Jackson and her Meta-Four tag team partner, Lash Legend, were in action last week’s edition of WWE NXT TV, losing to the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria.