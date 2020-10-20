Jake Hager Accuses WWE Of ‘Lying About Profits So You Can Fire People During A Pandemic’

Jake Hager saw Stephanie McMahon promoting WWE’s 2020 Corporation of the Year award and couldn’t help but chime in, taking a pretty hefty shot at WWE in the process. As previously reported, WWE won the PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards’ Corporation of the Year for 2020 and McMahon posted to Twitter to celebrate the win, posting:

“So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!”

That caught Hager’s eye, and the WWE alum and current AEW and Bellator star retweeted it with his own comments, posting:

“Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award?”

Hager is, of course, referring to WWE making deep cuts across its talent, backstage, and corporate divisions due to the pandemic back in April. WWE revealed in its Q2 financial report weeks later that their net income that quarter was $43.8 million. Hager also tagged Andrew Yang, who has been openly criticial of WWE as of late.