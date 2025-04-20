Jake Roberts Shares His Advice For Promos

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about who he has helped in wrestling, promos, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he has helped in wrestling: “Warrior… there’s quite a few of the young guys that I helped. You know, Steve Austin… and then some of these younger kids that are AEW, I tried to help them.”

On his advice for promos: “Practice, practice, practice, man. And put some thought into it… Yeah, [I would practice] in front of a mirror or just driving down the highway looking in the rearview mirror.”

