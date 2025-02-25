On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the formula of working a match as a heel, getting busted open the hard way during a match with Randy Savage, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the formula of working a match as a heel: “I think the heel has to be on top more often. Simply because you’re gonna build a match, and to build that match the heel has to be on top.”

Jake Roberts on whether he was asked to get color by being busted open the hard way: “No, but it’s been done to me… Yeah, just an accident. Savage got me over the eyebrow, got me for about 26 stitches, something like that. Thirty seconds into a match… It was a cage match, and he ran up the cage, and I went up out after him. And he just swung back with that elbow, and he got me.”

On his reaction to it: “Ain’t nothing to it, man. It just happened, you know?”

On working in hardcore and violent matches: “It’s alright with me, man. They’re gimmick matches so it makes them pretty easy to do if you’re smart. A bunkhouse match basically is just a taped fist match with blue jeans on, you know? Basically the same damn match, except you got blue jeans on. Of course, you do have a belt that does come off, and you use the belt to whip somebody with. That’s just one of the tools you have in the ring. So use it.”

