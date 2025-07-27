Jake Roberts Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Midnight Rider Gimmick

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Dusty Rhodes’ midnight rider gimmick and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dusty Rhodes’ midnight rider gimmick: “It was fun. Because the whole thing was, if we could have caught him and exposed him, he’d be gone forever. And we almost had him a couple of times, man. But the lights would go out, something would happen, and he’d sneak out of there. We tried our best.”

On working gimmick matches compared to regular matches: “Yeah, you know, I don’t really like gimmick matches. But they really opened up the floodgates and let them fly down there [wrestling while in Florida], man. And what am I gonna do? Nothing.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.