Jake Roberts Talks The Effects Of Chops, Questioning Spots Being Called During Matches

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about chops in wrestling, Scott Hall, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On chops in wrestling: “Well, I would watch (Roddy) Piper and (Ric) Flair go to the ring. And I watch him, five minutes into the match they’ve already got blood blisters on him. By the end of the match, those blisters had been busted. So they’re bleeding from the chest. Their chest with a Raw piece of meat. That was a nightly thing with Wahoo.”

On being with Scott Hall at the accountability crib: “It was a pretty serious time, man. You know, he was having a hip replacement, trying to get sober. I was trying to get sober, having shoulder surgery. So it was pretty serious moments. There wasn’t a lot of fun and games, we were both fighting it… We could have been closer. We could have been closer. We didn’t get to the brother stage.”

On questioning spots being called: “Well, I’ve had situations where somebody calls something, and I questioned it. You know, ‘What the f**k is that?’ And it was with Hercules Hernandez. We were in Oakland, California. And I got him in an armbar and he just said, ‘Bra, I’m going to shoot you off, and hit you with my flying blah, blah, blah.’ I’m like, ‘What the f**k is that?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know yet. I made it up.’ And he shot me off; f**k, man. He did some type of flip type thing. He caught me in the head with his knee. I went down like, ‘God damn, We’ll never do that again.’ The next day, he’s on crutches. He’d hurt his knee hitting my bone head.”

