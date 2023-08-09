Jake Roberts Recalls Haku Pulling Out Jimmy Jack Funk’s Eyeball

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Haku fighting stories, including a time when he pulled out the eyeball of Jimmy Jack Funk. You can check out some highlights below:

On Haku fighting stories: “Yeah. I remember one night in Edmonton, Alberta. We had spent about 10 hours trying to get there, two or three different flights for everybody. Everybody was just f**king beyond f**king burnt, stretched out, whatever. And a few of the guys had started drinking early, and one of ’em was Haku. And Haku challenges Earthquake to a f**king sumo match in the locker room. Holy f**k, man. They were slapping the dog s**t out of each other, it went to a draw. They were f**king beating the s**t outta each other, man. I couldn’t f**king believe it… He’s beyond a badass, man. He hurt you in so many different ways.”

On the Haku – Jimmy Jack Funk fight: “They f**king get into it and Haku f**king jerks his eyeball out. And now his eyeball is hanging down, like here, swinging. And he’s bent over and he’s like, ‘Hey, Jake, so f**king weird. I can see the ground and I can see you standing way over there. This is really f**ked up!’ And I’m like, ‘Your f**king eyeball’s out, man.’ At least Haku was nice enough to put it back in. Yeah, he f**king grabbed him in a headlock and just f**king shoved that s**t back up in there. I f**king ran to my room and f**king cried.”

