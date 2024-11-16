On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether he saw Cody Rhodes as a potential World Champion when he arrived in AEW in 2019, his pairing with Lance Archer, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he saw Cody Rhodes as a potential World Champion when he arrived in AEW in 2019: “Obviously, yeah, I’ve been watching Cody for some time, even before he left WWE. His ability to run and gun with whatever they gave him, and they gave him some stuff to do. You know, the Stardust thing was pretty wild, brutal. [laughs]”

Jake Roberts on AEW star Lance Archer: “I love Lance to death. He’s a great, great, great piece of talent. He has so much to offer. He’s untapped… All he needs is a button. They push that button, he’s there.”

On what he thought he could help Archer with: “His interviews. We’ve worked on them together, and he’s a great student. He’s great, he picks up quick, too. Picks it up real quick.”

