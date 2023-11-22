– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts spoke about how he wants to be remembered a lot of people who are struggling who he has tried to reach and help. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on wanting to help people do great and helping others after his struggles with addiction: “Addiction was a big part of my life, and I’ll always be an addict, but today I’m doing great; I look for nothing less than doing great, but there’s a lot of people out there struggling, and I just keep trying to reach them and keep trying to help them.”

On how he wants to be remembered: “There’s been quite a few come to me for help, and we’ve been very successful. I want to be remembered as a man that gave as much as he got.”