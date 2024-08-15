Jake Roberts Says He Liked Working Strap Matches

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working strap matches, the impact of taking them and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On strap matches: “I enjoyed that strap, man. Yeah, I like being hit with that. What the hell is wrong with me, man? But no, a strap match, there’s a lot to it. Getting hit with it’s part of it. But we certainly didn’t shy away from it, you know. But we both exchanged some leather on the other ones behind and back. Yeah, good times.”

On not being able to gimmick the impact of the strap: “No, you gotta lay it in. Basically just do what you gotta do, and you can say ‘You’re sorry’ later.”

On what wrestlers did during the Stampede Wrestling days during their off-time: “It’s a frozen tundra. We weren’t partying much, man. We kind of kept our noses to the grindstone and kind of just wrestled. Not so much [partying] during this period. Couldn’t afford to.”

