Jake Roberts Recalls Locker Room Reaction To When He Joined WWE

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about joining WWE in 1996, the locker room reaction, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On acting like a snake in the earlier portion of his WWE run: “That wasn’t given to me, I just did that on my own. Oh yeah… Give it a little bit more, you know? See what happened… You got one in the bag, you might as well be one too.”

On why he changed: “I don’t like doing the same thing all the time. Never have liked that, so I did it for a short period of time. But then as my opponents got better, I didn’t have time to play around. I had to get more serious.”

On the locker room reaction to his arrival: “No, I didn’t have a lot of friends in that locker room there. Everybody was kind of waiting to see whose spot I took… I didn’t take anybody’s spot. They created a new one.”

