Jake Roberts Recalls Barry Windham’s WWE Exit After Counterfeit Money Scandal

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Barry Windham’s 1989 WWE departure amid a counterfeit money scandal and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Windham’s 1989 WWE departure: “Man, when that went down, it just — damn, you know? But you never know what people are dealing with man, what’s going on? Evidently, his dad and his brother were pretty deep in it. But I don’t know, I can’t sit here and tell you for sure this or that. But I know that this hit hard, and I’m sure he was having a hard time on the road dealing with that and trying to travel and do the work, and everything else. But it’s a damn shame because Barry was such a great talent. But he’d wind up putting the ties back on.”

On whether Windman had big potential in WWE: “Possibly, possible. As a heel — I’ve never seen Barry work as a heel very much. I’d like to see that, you know. But he was so talented, man. He could carry anybody. Yeah, he could have done the job.”

