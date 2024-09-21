– During a recent interview for Rewind Recap Live, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Ultimate Warrior apologizing to him when they reunited backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2014. Both men were inducted into the Hall of Fame that night. Warrior tragically passed away a few nights later at 54 years old.

According to Roberts, he initially expected to get into a fight with Warrior at the event. However, Warrior ended up coming up to him and apologizing instead. Roberts had some bad blood with Ultimate Warrior stemming from their on-air angle in WWE in 1992. Warrior was fired by WWE again that year due to failing a drug test for steroids.

Roberts noted he was was “surprised” by Warrior’s apology. Roberts said on Ultimate Warrior (via WrestlingInc.com), “I went there with all intentions of having a fight and I was looking for him at the time. Then he tapped me on my back, I turned around and he started apologizing and saying how bad he felt about what he’d done and he knew that he cost me millions.”