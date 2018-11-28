James Ellsworth Issues Statement Denying Nude Photo Allegation, Says He Has ‘Concrete Proof’

– James Ellsworth has posted to Twitter with a statement denying the allegations that he sent nude photos to an underage girl. Ellsworth posted to his social media account for the first time since the day he was accused on November 16th of sending the inappropriate pictures to a sixteen year-old girl.

Ellsworth’s statement, which can be read in full below, denies the allegations and says he held off on commenting while his legal team investigated. Ellsworth claims that he has a witness who can testify on his behalf and “concrete evidence” that supports his innocence, claiming that the messages were “fraudulently created without my knowledge or consent.” He says he is “prepared to pursue legal action against any party that persists with the promotion of these lies.”

The girl in question, who uses the Twitter handle @kliqkid, had posted several messages alleging that Ellsworth sent her nude photos without her request via Snapchat despite knowing she was sixteen. Those messages have since been deleted, though the extremely NSFW photos have been released online. The accuser says Ellsworth knew she was sixteen and claims that others have backed up her claims.

The accuser has also posted a response to Ellsworth’s statement, which you can see below.