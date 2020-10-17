James Storm Reveals Wrestling Training With Ronda Rousey

– Earlier this week, wrestler James Storm shared a photo on his Twitter account, revealing he did some in-ring training with former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Rousey’s husband, former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne. You can check out the tweet and photo with Rousey that Storm shared below.

Storm tweeted, “Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does.”

This tweet was released just a couple of days after Paul Heyman commented on Rousey’s WWE contract status in an interview with The York Post. Heyman stated the following on Rousey:

“Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

WWE has not yet confirmed an in-ring return for Rousey. She last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in the Winner Takes All main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.