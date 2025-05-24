– During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Uncrowned, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter discussed facing Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Below are some highlights:

On how body shape and size doesn’t matter in wrestling: “That’s the wonderful thing about wrestling, isn’t it? It really is for anybody. I don’t really think it necessarily matters your body size or shape. I think if you can go in the ring, you go in the ring. Let that do the speaking for you. There’ll be plenty of naysayers that will be like, ‘Well, I actually think this about this body type, or I don’t think they should look like this and that.’ But it’s just like, ‘Well, f*** them.’ That’s what I say. Let your in-ring do the talking.”

Jamie Hayter on having more at stake than Mone: “I’m not going to lie. I think I have more at stake than Mercedes does. I haven’t really done anything [since I came back]. This is the first thing I’ve done of note, and I’ve been back since August 2024. Hey, that’s just how it goes. But this is my opportunity to really show people, maybe I look a little bit different or whatever, but I’m still the same person in the ring. I’m still aggressive. I can still go.”

On wanting to prove she’s still at an elite level: “That fire gets lit in you and you’re like, ‘No, I think I’m starting to believe in myself more again.’ I want to show people that I never left, and I can go, and I can be at that level that so many women have gotten to that level. Toni Storm, Willow [Nightingale], and Kris Statlander — all these girls have been smashing it since I’ve been gone as well. They’re really at the top of our division. I want to join them.”

Jamie Hayter faces Mercedes Mone in the tournament finals tomorrow at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The winner will go on to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In Texas. Double or Nothing will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.