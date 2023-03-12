Janai Kai Was Nervous Heading Into TJPW Match With Miu Watanabe

Janai Kai challenged Miu Watanabe for the International Princess Championship in TJPW, and she recently talked about being nervous heading into the bout. Kai spoke with Fightful about the match, which saw her come up short against the champion but inspired her to try again. You can see the highlights below:

On how she was feeling before the match: “I was definitely nervous and anxious. Very, very anxious because I knew I was gonna be able to perform and show who I was. 1000%. Especially for a title match. I needed to step up 1000% more than the last time. Because the last time was a tag match. Now people are going to see me in a singles. We did the press conference and everything. I don’t know if you watched it, but I was talking a lot of crap. I was like, ‘I’m going to create this, to really be something, really make this a fight for Miyu.’ So that was my goal overall. After the match, that’s when emotions really got to me and I was about to start crying when I got to the back before they even interviewed me.’ It was a lot of emotions regarding that.

“When it comes to a match, I make sure I’m very intense. I’m very good when it comes to that and make sure that I’m sharp and everything. This is the first time I ever even felt these emotions after a match where I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I was emotional not only because of what just happened, but I was like, ‘This cannot be the last time that I’m here. This can’t be. I have to come back.’ I felt that, too, like how you said a lot of people wanted to see more of me. I still have a lot more to show. I didn’t do everything that I have in that match. There’s a lot more that I can do.”

On failing to win the title: “That, too. I didn’t win the title. I was this close. I could have knocked her head out. That’s just another thing to have to come back for.”