Jaxon Ryker Says He’s a Free Agent, Using Gunner Ring Name Again
Jaxson Ryker is no more, as the WWE alumnus is a free agent and has become Gunner once again. Ryker, who was among those released from WWE back on November 18th, posted to Facebook to announce that he is now a free agent and is using his previous ring name of Gunner.
Ryker posted:
“Free. Today I am a free agent. Thankful for my time in WWE. A lot of memories. Being apart of the Gold and black NXT brand was amazing. Being on RAW, MANIA and so much more. For booking inquiries email me [email protected]”
He also posted to Instagram with a promo that was captioned:
“This is Me……Reborn. At one time I sat amongst the wolves and yet I stuck to my beliefs. I will not conform. I AM BORN AGAIN. Gunner…… #DeathAndDefiance #WRESTLINGFORTHEFAITH #Gunner”
