wrestling / News
Jay White Makes Debut On AEW Dynamite
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW star Jay White has walked through the Forbidden Door, making his debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. White appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, White walked into a scene where the Young Bucks and Adam Cole were attacking Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. White grabbed Trent and threw him into a production truck before walking off.
This is White’s first appearance on AEW television, though he has appeared on Impact several times. You can see a clip from the segment below:
.@youngbucks launch an attack on @trentylocks & @azucarRoc with @JayWhiteNZ flinging the Forbidden Door wide open!… pic.twitter.com/SYMmqnbGJB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
