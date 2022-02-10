Jay White Makes Debut On AEW Dynamite

NJPW star Jay White has walked through the Forbidden Door, making his debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. White appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, White walked into a scene where the Young Bucks and Adam Cole were attacking Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. White grabbed Trent and threw him into a production truck before walking off.

This is White’s first appearance on AEW television, though he has appeared on Impact several times. You can see a clip from the segment below: