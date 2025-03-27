wrestling / News
AEW News: Jay White Announces Himself For Men’s Owen Hart Cup, Von Wagner Appears On Dynamite
– Jay White has joined the 2025 men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, announcing his entry on this week’s AEW Dynamite. White announced on Wednesday’s show that he is entering this year’s tournament, putting himself in a field that includes Will Ospreay and Adam Page.
'Switchblade' Jay White has officially entered the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@ReneePaquette | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/CpD4tdLEvP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025
– Cal Bloom, known for his time in WWE as Von Wagner, appeared as an extra on tonight’s show. Bloom appeared as a security guard during the brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs on the show:
Former WWE star Von Wagner making his AEW debut as security for Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs' brawl pic.twitter.com/UVb9kVcJ3T
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back