AEW News: Jay White Announces Himself For Men’s Owen Hart Cup, Von Wagner Appears On Dynamite

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay White Renee Paquette AEW Dynamite 3-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

– Jay White has joined the 2025 men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, announcing his entry on this week’s AEW Dynamite. White announced on Wednesday’s show that he is entering this year’s tournament, putting himself in a field that includes Will Ospreay and Adam Page.

– Cal Bloom, known for his time in WWE as Von Wagner, appeared as an extra on tonight’s show. Bloom appeared as a security guard during the brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs on the show:

