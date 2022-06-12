Jay White Runs Down Top AEW Stars, Says He’s the Catalyst for AEW & Pro Wrestling

– During today’s NJPW Dominion event, Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, he ran down former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who previously challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match at Forbidden Door last week on AEW Dynamite.

Jay White said after the match, “Hangman Adam Page, you want Okada? You want Okada? You can have him because you ain’t f***ing getting this! You dumb cowboy b****!” You can view a video and some highlights of Jay White’s press conference after winning the title below:

Jay White on Hangman Page and Forbidden Door: “And you know what? That goes to you as well Hangman. You think you’re the shit now because you had to run off, had to have your friends create a new company for you so you could shine there cause you couldn’t f***ing shine here! You want me to remind you? Singles action! 2-0 to the mother-f***ing Switchblade! And that 2-0 is never gonna change! Never. And Adam Cole? *Claps* Congratulations on the Owen Hart Invitational Championship, Really, very proud of you. We’ve got Forbidden Door coming up boys. We got any thoughts on that matter? Let’s throw it to Bullet Club. Any thoughts on Forbidden Door, boys?”

White on Kenny Omega running away from NJPW and being the catalyst for AEW: “Look at the way you guys look up to a guy like Okada. Hell, let’s throw Kenny [Omega] in there. Nothing personal against Kenny. Let’s go back for a little history lesson. I took that IWGP United States Championship from him! And what did he do? He left! That’s why I say I’m the catalyst of professional wrestling because with me you don’t even get AEW! Everything you’ve all come to enjoy and love and cherish over the past few years you don’t have with me because without me beating Kenny Omega, maybe he doesn’t run away. Maybe he doesn’t run away and take the success and fame of the Young Bucks and create All Elite Wrestling.”

On being the catalyst for being the things wrestling fans love: “And I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, if he doesn’t do that, you don’t get no unscripted violence. You get no shocking return of Bryan Danielson, you get no long-awaited return of CM Punk! You get no heartwarming, long-awaited triumph for Hangman Page. You get no Britt Baker D.M.D. They would still be here because they were here before, but you motherf***ers, you were nothing before! That’s why you had to run off because without me there’s also no, hey, maybe no Adam Cole Bay-Bay. He’d still be sitting somewhere else, wasting away. So, AEW fans, wrestlers, all of you! You are welcome!”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 26. White does not yet have a match or opponent scheduled for the card. The event is scheduled for the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.