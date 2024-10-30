JBL Claims He Still Believes in Joe Hendry

– During last weekend’s TNA Bound for Glory, Joe Hendry failed to beat Nic Nemeth and win the TNA World Championship. During the match, WWE Hall of Famer JBL showed up, laying out Frankie Kazarian with a clothesline when he attempted to cash in his Call Your Shot Trophy. However, JBL hit Joe Hendry with a clothesline as well. This enabled Nemeth to retain the title. Hendry earlier today shared a photo of JBL’s act on social media.

JBL later responded to Hendry’s photo, writing, “I still believe in Joe Hendry.” You can view that exchange below.