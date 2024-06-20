– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL also believes in Joe Hendry. The former WWE Champion endorsed the TNA star, who made his NXT debut last Tuesday, competing in the #1 Contender Battle Royal. JBL praised Hendry earlier today on social media. JBL wrote the following on Joe Hendry:

“I never thought anything would equal ‘Rap is Crap’ by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IbelieveinJoeHendry WWE @WWE·”