wrestling / News
JBL Endorses TNA’s Joe Hendry: ‘This Is the Greatest Thing I’ve Seen in Years’
– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL also believes in Joe Hendry. The former WWE Champion endorsed the TNA star, who made his NXT debut last Tuesday, competing in the #1 Contender Battle Royal. JBL praised Hendry earlier today on social media. JBL wrote the following on Joe Hendry:
“I never thought anything would equal ‘Rap is Crap’ by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IbelieveinJoeHendry WWE @WWE·”
I never thought anything would equal “Rap is Crap” by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music.… https://t.co/zf0aNSW45b
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Thinks Mark Henry’s Fake Retirement Speech One Of The Greatest Promos Ever
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Adam Copeland Thinks Age Ruined Double or Nothing Cage Dive, Thinks He Could Have Done It 20 Years Ago
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW