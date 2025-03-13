JBL Explains Why John Cena’s Heel Turn Isn’t On The Same Level As Hulk Hogan’s

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about fans comparing John Cena’s heel turn to Hulk Hogan’s NWO turn and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On fans comparing John Cena’s heel turn to Hulk Hogan’s NWO turn: “You know, Hogan’s changed the business. I don’t know about changed the business but it certainly accelerated the businesses. Put us into the Monday Night Wars and the competition that I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like that again. I think this thing with Cena, though — to me, I mean it’s almost Dusty Rhodes-ish that you see something like this against Cody Rhodes.

“People were making fun about a month ago about how the road to WrestleMania was not that good. And I love the fact that Triple H brought it up and — just like Conrad, just like you and I pointed out last week. We said because the road to WrestleMania is so much further, we have so much time after Royal Rumble, to almost the end of April or middle of April to end of April for Wrestlemania, that something would happen at this pay per view, this premium live event, and that’s exactly what happened.”

On not having a bigger storyline than this: “You’ve got literally the biggest movie star in the world. I just saw the money list in some magazine about who made the most money last year. At least they reported that Rock was the highest at $88 million. I don’t know if that’s true or not… He’s the biggest star in the world. And then you’ve got Cena, who’s 16-time world champion, going to break that record that people thought might never be broken? Then you add in this other super, mega star. I mean, this is brilliant. This is absolutely fantastic. I love Triple H showing up and spiking the football, saying, ‘Are we on the road to WrestleMania now?’”

